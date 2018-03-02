Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Bollywood Calling?

He is already a national hero and a teen heartthrob, but now, Mumbai will get a chance to see how Prithvi Shaw, captain of the U-19 cricket team, talks the walk when he speaks at a conclave organised by a media house next weekend, amongst a star-studded panel. The World Cup-winning captain will discuss the trials and tribulations he and his teammates went through to wrest the trophy fromcompetitors.

What’s more, the national champ will not be the only sports star at the gathering; a galaxy of other sporting talent like Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu, chief national coach of the Indian badminton team P Gopichand, badminton player Srikanth Kidambi, vice-captain of the Indian cricket team Ajinkya Rahane and ex-captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly will share the podium.

But with names like Hillary Clinton, Yuval Noah Harari, author of Homo Deus and Sapiens and Matthieu Ricard, scientist and Buddhist monk aka ‘The Happiest Man in The World’ also billed as speakers, will the cognoscenti have time for the young sports star? Apparently, yes. “We were most surprised when we found that even more than the international heavyweights, the most requests for passes were for Shaw’s session,” says an insider, adding, We even received requests from Bollywood film-makers interested in casting him for their next projects!” Ah yes, the old Bollywood-sports star connect. How could it be far behind?

Modern Dictionary

Bank: (noun) An exclusive institution from which stratospheric amounts of money can be borrowed by the rich and famous, with no intention of returning it. (Eg: We wondered where Nirav was getting all that money from. And then we realised he had access to a bank.”

WTSWTM

What They Say —“There were nine people who flied (sic) er...flowed (sic) with the body.”

A hyper-ventilating Arnab Goswami when the charter plane carrying Sridevi‘s mortal remains landed at Mumbai airport

What They Mean — “In my race for TRPs and appealing to the lowest common denominator, my grip on grammar, flied away just as my grip on propriety and decency flowed away years ago.”

Jumbo Delight

It is the stuff that childhood memories are made of. This Sunday, when 101 gorgeous elephant sculptures painted by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, LN Tallur, Christian Louboutin and Sabyasachi Mukherjee lined up at the Gateway of India to greet a delighted public, it was a photo op none could resist.

The project, created as part of the 2017 UK India Year of Culture, saw the launch of the pachyderms’ three-week Mumbai darshan and amongst the thronging crowds, were the likes of CM Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP MP Poonam Mahajan, who was the ‘Parade Ambassador’

The event is organised by Elephant Family in association with Good Earth. The elephants will be displayed in herds at prominent Mumbai locations to be photographed, hugged and kissed by an admiring public as part of what has become recognized as the world’s biggest public art event. “Here is Mounitva, the elephant I painted, with 100 other elephants,” said artist Dhruvi Acharya, adding, “The herd travels around the city and then the country for a bit to raise awareness about the cause. And a charity auction will be held to raise funds for elephant corridors!” Designer Rohit Bal who had named his elephant Neel Kamal had embellished his with the traditional art of Thikri or mirror work.“It took 300 hours to assemble every tiny piece of glass and it is a true labour of love and my homage to the rich legacy of Indian craft,“he said.