Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Celebrations And Remembrances

It’s been a week of joyful celebrations and poignant remembrances this week for the Kapoors, widely believed to be the film industry’s first family. Along with the relief of having Rishi Kapoor return cancer-free after his year-long tryst battling the illness in New York, the weekend also witnessed the birthday of his son, megastar Ranbir Kapoor, along with that of Rishi’s sister, Rima Jain, said to be the fulcrum of the extended Kapoor clan. Amid all this, there was also the marking of the first death anniversary of Krishna Raj Kapoor, the family matriarch. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh evoked a collective ‘aww’ by wishing her son with a nostalgia-laden post on social media: “This day brings loads of nostalgia!!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag, back presents, dance competitions and fancy dress prizes (sic),” she said, conjuring with her words the major productions that Mums of yore would undertake while hosting the birthdays of their progeny. The rest of Singh’s message resonated with the same feeling of unadulterated Mumsy-affection, (“I bless you each day: When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go, When you are our strength, When you understand without saying”). However, keeping it short and sweet, she had wished Rima – her sister-in-law and close friend – the previous day referring to her as ‘Bhokkkkks’ and had been thanked in return by being addressed by the same moniker.

Bhokkkkks?

“That’s a funny name we call each other,” said Rima, who’d brought in her special day with an intimate gathering of her own at her residence, which had seen Anil and Sunita Kapoor in attendance. “Ritu and Nitasha are here for my Mum’s first death anniversary and it was just a casual family and few friends get-together.”

The Ballerina’s Kick

(From left) Anna Abbona, Chef Raphael Szurek and Madhulika Bhattacharya.

This Saturday saw Anna Abbona, 5th generation owner-producer of the celebrated two-century-year-old Marchesi di Barolo winery – widely referred to as the producer of Italy’s greatest wine – host a food and wine-paired dinner with visiting chef Raphael Szurek, previously from the three-star Michelin restaurant Le Grand Véfour at the JW Marriot in Juhu. Over such dishes as organic farm beets, desert lime and plum sorbet paired with a Gavi di Gavi 2018, followed by a Confit duck leg and roasted breast, served with a 2014 Barbarescos, she shared with diners how her ancestor Pietro Abbona, known as the patriarch of Barolo, made the wine of the Langhe region famous throughout the world. “It was a quick visit,” said Madhulika Bhattacharya, aka Madame La Cave, whose family-owned, Delhi-based fine wine and spirits enterprises had organised the evening. “It also happens to be the 90-year-anniversary of her family’s owning of the estate,” said Bhattacharya, adding, “And in her introductory speech, she humorously described the Nebbiolo grape used to make the famous Barolo wine as ‘elegantly brutal…like getting a kick from a ballerina’.” Besides the four-course menu, we are informed that the highlight of the evening was the buzz from an on-going awards ceremony which was being held simultaneously in the hotel that night.

Colour Blind

Mahesh Mathai (in white) with a friend.

“It came about because of creative discussions with Nandita Das and Ankur Tewari,” said director Mahesh Mathai about India Loves Color, the slickly produced, upbeat video – which challenges colour biases and prejudices and advocates colour neutrality and discourages colour discrimination – that was released this week. The film starts with Das, a spokesperson for the Chennai-based NGO, Women of Worth, looking in to the viewer’s eye, saying, “As many people as there are in India, there’s as many colours. But we don’t change,” followed by a host of talented film and TV actors like Radhika Apte, Swara Bhaskar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Vikrant Massey, along with rap performed by a group of Dharavi rappers, reinforcing the same message through dance, skits and song. Shot at the beginning of this month at G5A, it was launched at the JSW Centre at BKC.

Sangita Jindal.

“Nandita is a good friend. I’ve always admired her outspoken attitude,” said Sangita Jindal, when we spoke yesterday about the initiative, adding, “It’s time we made people aware of this prejudice of our Indian psyche. Also, we supported it as part of the JSW tradition of trying to improve and enhance our society in a constructive way.”

Any more such in the pipeline ?

“Can’t think of anything for the public service except awareness of removal of plastic in the community through semi urban and rural schools,” said Jindal, signing off.

