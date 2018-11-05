Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Celebrations Galore

As is known, Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, had a big fat birthday party at his sprawling sea-facing bungalow Mannat on Saturday night, which had seen the likes of Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan amongst others in attendance. “It was like a double celebration. Everyone was congratulating SRK for his birthday, and also for the trailer of Zero, which had just released,” informs our Bolly source. But, as only the star’s inner circle know, it was in fact something-of- a triple celebration: The mega star shares his birthday with Pooja Dadlani, his long-standing manager. “Pooja is his right hand. She’s managed his life for the past five years and anyone in the business will tell you, to get to SRK, you need to go through Pooja. She’s his gatekeeper, personal assistant and professional support system, all rolled into one, bringing some order into his crazily-busy life,” continues our source. Meanwhile, the media-shy and low-key lady in question, took to social media on the occasion of the joint birthdays with: “Happy birthday to the man who makes everything happy around me. Feel lucky to share my birthday with him. Thank you for everything”, along with a picture of herself with the star. As they say, behind every successful man is…his super-efficient PA.

High Flyers

One of the most recognisable symbols of having arrived for movers and shakers across the world is to be ferreted around in a helicopter, to beat traffic snarls and arrive at their destinations in style. Which is why, given its ever-burgeoning ranks of billionaires, it is curious that more of Mumbai’s Masters of the Universe do not opt for this mode of transport to commute to work. More curious when you realise that London and Hong Kong have only one private heliport each and coincidentally, both are owned by Mumbai-origin Jews! London’s Heliport in Battersea, the city’s only commercial helipad, is owned by the fabulously-wealthy Reuben Brothers, both who’d been born in Mumbai in the early forties and were the sons of David Sassoon, who was the SCION of a prosperous Baghdadi Jewish family that had settled in British India, in the mid-1800s. The brothers, who migrated to England as young men, had amassed a staggering fortune (currently estimated to be over USD 14 billion) with their businesses spreading across private equity, real estate investment and development, and debt financing. Similarly Hong Kong’s only private commercial helipad Metrojet Ltd, Heliservices is owned by Michael Khadoori, who is also a Baghdadi Jew born in Mumbai, whose personal fortune is estimated at USD 8 billion and whose CLP Group is Hong Kong’s largest electricity producer. How soon before Mumbai’s home grown billionaires take a leaf out of their long-lost compatriots in HK and London and become real highflyers by taking to the skies?

Your guess is as good as ours…

WTSWTM

WTS:

“I was made a scapegoat for political benefits of several people in my family and party. There is no match between us. We both come from extremely different backgrounds. Our culture and grooming are poles apart. I was never ready for the wedding. I kept pleading to my parents...but nobody took me seriously.”

- Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Rashtriya Janta Dal chief Lalu Prasad, about filing for divorce from Aishwarya Rai, his wife of six months

WTM

“Let’s face it, Mahagathbandhans don’t work, neither in politics nor love.”

The One Thing They Agree On

Sonia Gandhi with Anu Malhotra.

Maneka Gandhi with Anu Malhotra

Having been married to two brothers from India’s most famous political clan, their fallout had made headlines decades ago and they have maintained an uneasy cold war and been on opposite sides of the political spectrum for long. So, it came as a pleasant surprise when both, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her younger sister-in-law, Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Maneka Gandhi chose to drop in (at different times and separately ofcourse) at Delhi-based filmmaker and artist, Anu Malhotra’s multimedia exhibition, Soul Survivors at Bikaner House, featuring her documentation of her longstanding work with The Apatani tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, The Konyaks of Nagaland and nomads from Tibet for her Tribal Wisdom series. What’s more, both ladies were moved enough to put their appreciation in to words. “It was a real delight to visit your beautiful Soul Survivors. The artefacts and photographs on display are most captivating. They reflect your passion for their culture and customs, their souls,” wrote the elder Gandhi to Malhotra. “I hope your dedication will inspire young generations to cherish and protect them. They are, I believe, our national treasure.” Her younger counterpart was no less congratulatory. “Soul Survivors is one of the best exhibitions I have seen on the subject. It evokes immediate interest in a subject that people had lost interest in, and the pictures furniture and accessories are all masterfully explained. It has great archival value and should be placed in a permanent museum.”

Now, if only they could similarly see eye-to-eye on politics!

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 00:04 IST