Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Enthusiasm everywhere

To say that Donald Trump Jr sliced through the Indian upper crust like a knife through butter would not be an overstatement. The Presidential Putra, on a visit to India to promote his brand of luxury housing for the rich and famous, was introduced to a delicious serving of potential clients by his local partners over the course of his trips to Mumbai and Delhi. One such soiree took place recently at the Capital’s Marriot Hotel, where the likes of Queenie Singh, Rishi Sethi, Rina Dhaka, Bina Ramani, Abha Singh, Naveen Jindal and Parvez Damania, along with 600 others rubbed Chanel and Swarovski padded shoulders.

“I was approached by the marketing team of Tribeca builders about 10 days ago to do a ‘guest curation’ for the event to be held in Delhi,” says Mumbai-based jewellery designer Poonam Soni.

“The brief was to invite prominent personalities and well-known names. I invited Anu Malik and his daughter Ada, Queenie and Rishi Sethia, Abha Singh and Parvez Damania from Mumbai. The Delhi list included prominent designers, models, and business personalities,” she says. The evening, which saw actress Lara Dutta engaging with the chief guest, appears to have been a tad more sparkling than Junior’s Mumbai darshan. “When Dutta asked ‘Don’ (her nick name for him) what he loved about Indians, he had replied ‘enthusiasm’ and when she enquired what he disliked, his response was ‘enthusiasm’ again,” says Soni.

See what we mean?

Separated at birth?

What’s in a name? A lot, if people keep confusing you with someone else.

This week, newspaper magnate Anant Goenka took to twitter to highlight a case of mistaken identity with fellow young turk Anant Goenka of the Ceat Group. The young MD of Ceat had participated in a recent convention along with industries minister Suresh Prabhu and NITI Aayog’s Amitabh Kant, but organisers tweeting a photo of the group had miss-tagged the recently married Anant Goenka, who was away at his beach house in Mangalore, instead. To clear the confusion, the publisher had taken to twitter.

“On the left is my namesake, the much-fitter Anant Goenka. Right is yours truly,” he’d tweeted, replying tongue in cheek with: “The MD of Ceat isn’t on Twitter. He seems to be hard at work on stage with Amitabh Kant and Suresh Prabhu. I on the other hand, am at a beach house in Mangalore.”

True lies

Perhaps Mallya and both the Modis should reconsider their reluctance to return to India to face trial and possible incarceration for their alleged misdemeanours. Word comes in that the Indian version of Jail House Rock provided for high-and-mighty miscreants, was not half as bad as these high-flyers perhaps imagined. Recent visitors to the cell, where a top city landlord is cooling his heels for his supposed acts of omission and commission that led to a fire that claimed many lives in the city last month, swear that prison life isn’t half that bad. “He appeared to be in good spirits,” they say, adding, “And why not? He gets his dabba from home, a clean accommodation and even uses his mobile, on which he is conducting his affairs from jail,” says the visitor. Oh dear.

Caring with style

The 13th edition of ‘Caring with Style’, in association with the Cancer Patients Aid Association and Shaina NC and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, held at NSCI’s Dome, on Sunday evening – even as the tragic news of Sridevi’s sudden death in Dubai was still being digested back home – was understandably muted.

After all, the actress, an impassioned fashionista was well known by many among the hosts and could have quite likely been a guest or even a showstopper under other circumstances. “Abu and Sandeep will not be a part of the show as a mark of respect to Sridevi,” their spokesperson had texted a few minutes before the curtain rose on the event, adding, “Actually they wanted to cancel the show, but felt it would not be fair to the CPAA and its cause of raising money for cancer survivors.” Nevertheless, the show which featured runway models like Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge and Arbaaz Khan dressed by Shaina NC managed to impress despite the general pall of sadness that had descended. “There were three high octane performances by leading new-age singers Amaal Malik, Harshdeep Kaur and Sachin Jigar,” says a guest. “While they walked for Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla; and of course their outfits, in Lace Patola, Organdy, Black Gold and Metallico received thunderous applause at the end.”

And then, it was back to the ticker tapes and breaking updates as fans, fashionistas, socialites and Bollywood came to terms with the news that one of its icons was no more.