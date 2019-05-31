Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Fine Wines And Bubbly

Amongst the racing network, enthusiasts will tell you how the Monaco Grand Prix is known as the most demanding and glamorous of all circuits, of the high-voltage championship. And this year too, there was much buzz around F1 driver Lewis Hamilton who won the race over the weekend. But according to sources, there was equal action on the side-lines for those who had flown in from Indian shores to be a part of the revelry. Delhi-based restaurateur Ashish Kapoor – the mind behind brands such as Whiskey Samba, Antares and Wine Rack – was one of the lucky few to party on a yacht docked in the Côte d’Azur with the likes of sports enthusiasts like Gautam Singhania, chairman and MD of Raymond (also founder of the Super Car Club of India) and Mohit Barman, director of Dabur and co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab, author Shalini Kochhar and designer Manoviraj Khosla. Kapoor, a wine enthusiast, thanked Singhania for his hospitality which included opening some of the world’s most coveted and expensive wines like a 1984 Chateau Latour and the 1997 Opus One (gulp). And of course, the magnums of bubbly at the finish line were just part of the race’s rites of passage.

Family Of Achievers

(From left) Mona, Richa and AN Roy.

Is there any field that the Kant-Roy family does not excel in? Time and time again, we have chronicled the achievements of the AN and Mona Roy clan. As is known, senior IPS officer Anami Narayan Roy has distinguished himself, not only as director general of police, Maharashtra, but also as the former police commissioner of Mumbai in 2004, when his upright anti-corruption agenda restored the public’s trust in the police service. But it was not only his day job that endeared him to Mumbaiites. Along with his wife Mona, Roy made it a point to engage himself with the life of the city. Be it media, business, society, philanthropy or officers from the force, the couple is afforded much respect. Of course, the fact that Mona herself hails from a family of over-achievers adds gravitas to the cache. Her father Rajni Kant was a distinguished civil servant, her mother DR Sita Srivastava was the principal of a college, a noted author and poet, her brothers – NITI Aayog chairman Amitabh Kant and former MD of Tata Motors, Ravi Kant – have distinguished themselves in their respective fields. And, as if this were not enough, this penchant for distinguishing oneself in one’s profession has obviously leached in to subsequent generations too. Vedika Kant, daughter of the man behind the Make In India and God’s Own Country campaigns, is an alumni of Oxford, an international risk analyst and authority on WW1. Her cousin Saumya, who has worked for international pink papers like the FT is a noted writer and journalist, who has thrown herself into the task of helping her father’s NGO empower the weakest members of society. And, this week, word comes in that Richa Roy, second daughter of AN and Mona, after graduating from NLSIU Bangalore and Oxford and stints in banking, has joined one of the country’s most respected law firms Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) as a partner in the IBC and Policy Practice, something she’s had domain knowledge of, having been instrumental in drafting the corporate insolvency provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 one of the flagship reforms of the Modi government 1.0.

See what we mean about a family of overachievers?

Tweet Talk

“Politics is not arithmetic, it’s chemistry, says the PM. Same is true about business. Great companies are built by culture and chemistry over many years.”

- Tweeted by Uday Kotak

India’s Hamptons

Aditya Kilachand and Sussanne Khan.

A particularly well-heeled group gathered at the Taj Wellington, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening, over champagne and high tea, to meet the team behind a luxury development, the brain child of Aditya Kilachand and interior designer Sussanne Khan. Called the L’Hermitage and located in a quaint village, in what is known as India’s Hamptons, Alibaug, the evening saw the likes of author-columnist Shobhaa De (Kilachand’s glamorous mum) along with Simone Arora, Malaika Parekh, Vikram and Tasneem Mehta, Ramona Narang, Gaurav and Harrishma Kapur amongst others, delve in to the finer aspects of the soon-to-open-its-doors gated community. “I’ve spent many of my childhood days in Alibaug, and experienced its calm and beauty closely. I wanted others to experience something similar with their family and friends. Thus emerged the dream to build something special, a relaxed, luxury-living experience!” said Kilachand. And given that, soon new developments are expected, which will make for seamless access. Kilachand, who first set foot in Alibaug as a young boy of 12, appears to be onto an idea whose time has come.

First Published: May 31, 2019 01:23 IST