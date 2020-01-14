Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Milestone Birthday

mumbai

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:30 IST

“It’s a milestone birthday — Javed’s 75th! It’s been such an amazing journey for a boy who came to Bombay with eight annas in his pocket and a fistful of dreams,” says award-winning actress Shabana Azmi, about the upcoming birthday of her husband, the poet, lyricist and screenplay writer Javed Akhtar, that falls later this week.

The occasion will see the launch of a specially-crafted limited edition pen named after the consummate writer, an exhibition of photographs, posters and paintings, curated by Pradeep Chandra and SM Ausaja, dedicated to him and a joyous party where Akhtar’s friends and admirers will celebrate the occasion with him and his family.

Azmi, who shares many things in common with Akhtar (could there be a match more perfect than theirs?) including the fact that they are both the progeny of noted poets and seem to subscribe to a left-liberal world view, is full of admiration for Akhtar’s fortitude and grit. Unlike her, a Mumbai girl, brought up in the lap of the film industry, Akhtar‘s rise was fraught with obstacles. “He slept on the pavement, went without food for days, but what carried him through was his indomitable will. On his darkest day, he sat under a shelter-less sky with sheets of rain piercing his body and nowhere to turn to, but instead of giving into despair, he told himself, ‘Main yunhi marne ke liye paida nahi hua tha. Yeh din badlenge aur main kamyab hokar rahoonga!’” she says, adding, “It runs a shiver down my spine till this day and I salute his resilience and his intellect. He is highly respected as a social commentator, an excellent writer and an exemplary poet. I am very proud and privileged to have him as my partner.”

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

How has he evolved along the years?

“At 75, he is a man tempered by the ups and downs of life — wise and compassionate; someone who has never lost his ready wit or his humour. He is my best friend and as he is fond of saying ‘Shabana and I are such good friends that even marriage couldn’t destroy our friendship!!!’” says the doting wife, a powerhouse of talent in her own right.

But which relationship is without its quotidian frictions and mundane strife? Perhaps aware that she has allowed her admiration and affection for Akhtar to overwhelm, Azmi tempers her eulogy by signing off with: “Of course, I’m not sharing all the times he has me tearing my hair with exasperation!!! That’s for another day!”

Like Akhtar, it appears she has not lost her ready wit or her humour either.

Tweet Talk:

“India. Where we question those who question the govt, more than we question the govt.”

— Tweeted by stand-up comedian Vir Das

A friend indeed

Milind Deora with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Is there anyone who is not a friend of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance? We had met with the soft spoken Oxonian when we had visited Abu Dhabi a couple of years ago and discovered a legion of mutual friend spanning across many continents. A close relative of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, Sheikh Nahyan is known to share a special bond with India and its people. “He is one of our closest allies in the Middle East, an old friend and a very warm host,” said Congress leader Milind Deora, who had lunch with the minster this week on the sidelines of celebrating his daughter’s second birthday in Dubai, along with wife Pooja Shetty. Besides this high-powered encounter, Deora also caught up with Indian-born billionaire and founder-chairman of the Abu Dhabi-based NMC Healthcare, BR Shetty, who he described as “one of the wealthiest and most successful Indian entrepreneurs in the Middle East”. Shetty has been recognised by Forbes Middle East as one among the top Indian leaders in the Arab world.

Spring in the air

Rekha and Kavita Singh at the puja. ( Photo: Malavika Sangghvi )

Monday afternoon seemed to be something of a red letter day in Mumbai’s social calendar with all roads leading to interior designer Kavita Singh’s spectacular Bandstand mansion, to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti. From her long-time friend and neighbour Rekha to Tina Ambani, bridge champion Hema Deora, artists Meera Devidayal and Suruchi Chand, publisher Farzana Contractor, star mum Lalli Dhawan, thespian Sabirra Merchant and erstwhile models Sheila Pasricha and Esther Daswani, they were all there to partake in the havan and bhajans and general air of festivity that marks the first day of the sun’s transit into makara (Capricorn), heralding the end of winter and the start of longer days.

Singh, a statuesque figure on the city’s social landscape, is celebrated as much for her aesthetic eye as for her carefully planned annual Makar Sankrati jamborees. From the elaborate flower arrangements, to the delicious vegetarian buffet and the impeccable welcome arrangements, the gathering, which saw some of the city’s most formidable grande dames dress up in their finest silks and saris to welcome the coming of spring, appears to have become a well-loved institution, one that has taken on a life of its own.