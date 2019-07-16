Malavika’s Mumbaistan: More Patel Rap?

It’s been a case of overnight success for Himesh Patel, the 28-year-old actor from England. Born to a Gujarati father, Patel’s performance as Jack Malik, the protagonist in the recently-released Danny Boyle film ‘Yesterday’ (we loved it!) has received rave reviews for his acting and musical prowess. The actor, who shares screen time with musician Ed Sheeran in the film, is said to have started preparing for the role two years prior, practicing the Beatles classic hit songs on a borrowed acoustic guitar. An unusual casting for such a big film, not many know that Patel was discovered five years ago for his work on a short film titled ‘Two dosas’, which went on to win a prize at a film festival in London, where director Danny Boyle happened to be the judge. Boyle has made a star of a Patel before, when he cast Dev Patel as Jamal Malik in the multi-Oscar winning Slumdog Millionaire and this time around, it looks like the stars are in his latest Patel discovery!

True Lies

‘Eats, Shoots and Scoots’

Word comes in about the antics of this Mumbai-based food writer who found herself dining alone at one of the world’s highest-rated (and most expensive) restaurants, recently. “She had opted for the wine-paired tasting menu at this famous French establishment and meticulously took photos of each course, even asking to pose with the chef patron, who happily obliged,” informs a source, adding, “Between courses, she is even said to have taken video bytes of the servers explaining each course, that she said would later be broadcast to her social media followers.” All had seemed to be going well and this seemed par for the course for this seasoned traveller, until the petit fours arrived, along with a large bill for the meal. “The lady’s multiple credit cards were declined and she said she didn’t have any cash with her, but since she was a well-known media personality, would the restaurant let it pass,” informs our source, adding, “But, when the restaurant politely declined her unusual request, explaining that it was against their policy, the lady chose to dramatically storm, leaving her business card and a few angry words behind.” And for this high handedness, we are informed the restaurant has blacklisted the “eat shoot and scoot lady” and sent out messages to other top restaurateurs to inform them about the incident and warn them about her. The curious part is that she is reported to have still gone ahead and posted multiple photos of the meal and even of the chef on social media.

Tch tch...and we wonder why Indians are said to have a bad reputation abroad.

Tweet Talk

“Great Day for Tennis. Superb day for cricket. Tremendous day for cardiologists.

- Tweeted by @sidin on Super Sunday’s sporting shenanigans

Bees Saal Baad

Simone Singh in Heena.

Twenty years after playing the iconic, much-loved television character of Heena on Sony TV, which was the highest-rated show on Indian television of its time, the lovely Simone Singh is now playing another Muslim character, the aristocratic Begum of Bhopal in the eponymous Bahu Begum, which launched last night on Colors. “Razia Begum is a woman in power in a traditional society and has had to make some difficult personal choices,” said Singh about her latest role, when we spoke yesterday. “She chooses to be a single mother, who’s brought up her child with progressive values. There’s a tragedy in the family that brings up more painful choices and things are not the same this time around,” she said about the serial. Besides her reprisal of the feisty Begum which saw the celebrated actress researching the historical begums of Bhopal (though her character is set in contemporary times), the year has been quite fulfilling with a diversity of stories and characters that have come the actress’ way.

Simone Singh in Bahu Begum.

From playing a 17th century nobleman in a film, a free-spirited woman looking for an identity and self-expression in the troubled landscape of Kashmir in a web series, to shooting in Rajasthan for Navdeep Singh’s period film Laal Kaptaan and then in Delhi for Imtiaz Ali’s new film, she has also to shoot for the second season of Amazon’s delightful Four More Shots Please and the second season of Alt Balaji’s Haq Se, later this year. But it is the serendipity of essaying a strong Muslim character, 20 years after the successful run of Heena, that has riveted the actress who grew up in Jamshedpur in a Sikh household. “It’s great to play Bahu begum and revisit the nazakat, tehzeeb and language of Islamic and royal culture,” she signed off.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 00:15 IST