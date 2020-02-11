Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Super Flowers for Superflat

mumbai

He is celebrated as one of the most visionary and path-breaking artists known for blurring the lines between high and low art and championing the traditions of anime and manga, and this weekend saw Japanese artist Takashi Murakami make his maiden visit to Mumbai. The 58-year-old artist is well known for coining the term ‘superflat’, which describes both the aesthetics of the Japanese artistic tradition and its post-war culture.

Murakami with the flowers during his visit to Antilia.

Ever since his collaborations with fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton and Issey Miyake, Murakami has become a popular name in fashion and popular culture and has designed artwork for mega star Kanye West’s music album. This weekend, the icon was spotted in Juhu at the members-only Soho House and word comes in that he had also dropped in at Antilia for a special lunch hosted in his honour by Isha Ambani Piramal. “Takashi had mentioned that he loves flowers, the next thing we know is that Isha had organised over 10,000 orange and pink flowers that were put into a blower fan which covered the entire room. It was almost like Holi with flowers, quite surreal — especially as Murakami rolled on the ground amidst them!” says a source. That’s not all. Apparently, this was followed by a danidiya session…

For long it was believed that the upper crust was just a lot of crumbs stuck together with dough, but going by this source, a lady heavily invested in the city’s smartest set, there’s another white powder that currently serves as the glue which keeps a delicious serving of the city’s smart set close together. “You know the scene,” she drawls, adding, “Leading members of Bollywood’s young (and not so young) and restless, a couple of successful and not-so-successful designers and their hangers-on and a few blue chip industrialists jetting off for vacations and celebrations at the drop of a hat. What do you think they have in common, besides the fact that they follow each other on Insta and flaunt the same luxe labels?”

So certain is this lady about what she calls “the white linen and white powder set” in the city that she says she makes it a point not to imbibe anything while at the home of this richie rich couple, because everything — the snacks, the food and the drinks — she maintains, is spiked. “The better the substance, the better the party,” she says, adding, “And some hostesses will go to any lengths to make their soirees sparkle…”

And you thought it was just the sangria!

Our audiences clap loudest whenever the musician says the word ‘Grammy’. Even if that means the artiste is declaring - “My album wasn’t even nominated for the Grammy”

— Music journalist Narendra Kusnur

Gully Boys and Colony Cousins

The founders of Fountainhead.

“Put a couple of Bandra boys alone in a room for five minutes, and it will turn into a party. Well some of these ‘Bandra boys’ turned the party into the business of experiential marketing!” says one of our favourite denizens of the hip suburb, Owen Roncon, about the 25th anniversary of Fountainhead, one of the country’s leading marketing and event hot houses, which he had founded with fellow BBs Pradeep Guha, Otis D’souza, VG Jairam, Brian Tellis and Neel Murray two and a half decades ago. The anniversary, which fell in the same week that their company had successfully hosted the 10th edition of the Mahindra Blues Fest, saw an outpouring of congratulatory messages, especially from their neighbours.

Congratulations to “Our Gully Boys on completing 25 years of fountainhead!!! Well done! Proud of you all @briantellis1 @nealemurray @owenroncon @fh_experience,” read one from celebrity hair stylist Clarabelle Saldanha, who grew up on the same tree-lined street. “From a bedroom in a flat, to one of the most admired experiential marketing companies in the country, that’s our 25-year story,” said Roncon, between the prayer service that was held yesterday at the office to commemorate the anniversary. “The important story, however, is that we were a bunch of friends who started this together, and 25 years later, we are stronger friends than ever. That’s the real story here,” he said.

And the secret to Fountainhead’s success?

“Find something you love doing and you will never work a day. We have done what we love doing for 25 years and it’s been fabulous,” he said.