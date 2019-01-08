Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Sisterhood

The weekend saw Rhea Pillai host a cosy ladies’ lunch for a group of her close friends at her well-appointed apartment in Pali Hill. Seen on the occasion were the likes of Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, accompanied by daughter Navya Naveli, Queenie Singh, Kaajal Anand, Rukhshana Eisa and Pillai’s teenage daughter Aiyana. “It was for no special occasion, very casual, just a catch-up given that it’s New Year and all,” said the hostess’ long-time bestie Singh about the afternoon, which saw most of the fashionistas eschew their Dolce & Gabbana LBDs and Jimmy Choos to show up in blue jeans and comfy tees. “There was only a few of us invited, and Rhea had prepared delicious ghar ka khana.” As to how and when the two became such fast friends, whether through their modelling careers or through their mutual interest in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living, Singh said it was the former. “We’ve known each other for over 25 years now. She’s like a sister to me,” she texted. And yes, the text was packed with a series of hearts, kisses and other emoticons to convey how chilled and warm and loving the occasion had been.

Blast from the Past: Tiger Pataudi

The picture of Pataudi that Saba posted.

This strikingly handsome portrait of the late great Mansoor Ali Khan, former captain of India’s cricket team and erstwhile Nawab of Pataudi, was posted by his daughter and youngest child, the jewellery designer Saba Sultan on Saturday, on the occasion of what would have been his 78th birthday. Was there anything she could share with us about the charismatic cricketer, who we’d once been neighbours with at a Mumbai apartment block? “I’m in London,” said Sultan, “but I could share a letter I penned for Abba just today”; and lo and behold, a few hours later, into our WhatsApp message inbox, came this heartfelt outpouring of a daughter’s love:

“Dear Abba...I remember your laugh, your grin, your amused expression when something ridiculous happened and you would wink and share that moment with me :)

Our banter, our cricket chats and the times you had my back. I miss u.

The love for u is forever and I know I feel your precious protection, around always.

Today is the day I miss u most. Love u. Saba.”

Saba Sultan

Sultan, who divides her time between Bhopal and Mumbai, where she has a home in one of its leafy northern suburbs, is the only one amongst his children who is not in showbiz. Her frequent heartwarming posts about her parents are always replete with a deep gratitude and love for them, and characteristically, accompanying this portrait she had posted the words: “MISS U!! U never celebrated today...but we did!!Loved and remembered... Always.”

TRUE LIES:

So you think it’s all wine and roses being the girlfriend of a major Bollywood hunk? Think again. This hilarious anecdote brought home the fact that what’s good for the goose is not always good for the gander. Weekend flyers at Goa’s airport were in for a star darshan when Bollywood’s reigning bhai and most perennial bachelor, dropped in with his alleged GF and his impressive posse of security detail, to catch his flight. As expected, the usual clamour from swooning fans and selfie frenzy ensued. But of course, given the hunk’s pre-eminence, airport officials immediately waived him through the winding queues of holiday revellers returning home so he didn’t have to wait his turn. Because of course, when you are a Bollywood superstar, rules made for ordinary citizens don’t apply. And so, in a matter of minutes, the star and his posse were gone… only to come back shortly and a bit sheepishly, after realising that they had left the star’s girlfriend behind, still waiting at the bottom of the women’s queue. “Please excuse us Madam, actually Mr Superstar is waiting for her and they are flying by private jet,” requested the airport staff to normal paying customers, in a bid to make up for their ‘error’.

And then finally, they were off!

Raise a Club, Build a Home

Jeev Milkha Singh at the tournament.

The country’s leading professional golfers and business leaders participated in the inaugural Habitat India Golf Charity Tournament this Sunday at The Willingdon Sports Club, to raise funds to build 500 homes for the widows of farmers in Maharashtra.Golfers like Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapur, and Chiragh Kumar, along with former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar and over 70 corporate leaders including Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico; Akshay Kilachand, director, Indian Commercial Company Ltd and Arjun Nohwar, head, Asia Pacific, Uber, participated in the tournament which had noted philanthropist Rajashree Birla supporting the initiative. Launched in 1976, Habitat for Humanity, which had started as a grassroots effort, is now present in 70 countries and made its India debut in 1983, since when it is said to have supported more than 1.8 million people build or improve a place they can call home. “I am grateful to have got an opportunity to play in the charity golf tournament organised by Habitat for Humanity India. Habitat for Humanity India, the sustainable development partner of Asian Tour, has played a significant role in providing decent shelter to the less-privileged sections of society in India,” said ace Indian golfer Milkha Singh.

Ajit Agarkar at the tournament.

“I strongly believe that home is always a source of happiness and a sense of security. Unfortunately, there is a major shortfall of decent housing in the rural areas. It’s quite heartening to see Habitat for Humanity India coming forward to bridge the gap by organising the charity golf tournament for the farmers’ widows in Maharashtra,” added Agarkar, on the occasion. Sadly, John Abraham who is the brand ambassador for Habitat for Humanity in India could not be present on the occasion, due to other commitments.

