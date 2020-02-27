e-paper
Malegaon blast case: Pragya appears before court

mumbai Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:28 IST
BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, one of the key accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, appeared before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday.

Thakur appeared before the court, after the special judge had warned her for not adhering to the order compelling her to attend the hearing once a week. The special court recorded her presence for the hearing and allowed her to leave.

While leaving the court premises, Thakur spoke to the media on Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s demand for resignation of home minister Amit Shah’s over the violence in New Delhi. “The entire thing [violence] was orchestrated by them [Congress leaders] and now they are asking for resignations,” said the BJP MP.

“On what basis they are seeking resignation,” said Thakur, adding that the Congress had no moral ground to make the demand in view of the 1984 riots and emergency imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi. She said the BJP has never done anything against the nation. “Entire nation knows that the decisions taken by the central government in the last Parliamentary sessions were in the interest of the country and those that will make the nation stronger.”

