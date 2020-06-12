e-paper
Man arrested for cheating police constable of ₹12 lakh

mumbai Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:09 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The property cell of the city crime branch arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly duping a police constable on the pretext of providing a Mhada flat on low price to the tune of ₹12 lakh. The accused Sachin Dhuri, a resident of Lower Parel also forged Mhada documents. Police said Dhuri has cheated several people in the past with the same modus operandi.

The victim, a 32-year-old police constable attached with the local arms in the Mumbai city, met Dhuri two years ago through a common friend. Constable wanted to buy his residence in Mumbai. Dhuri told him that he has an influence in the Mhada and has provided houses to several people on low price. Constable agreed and he gave ₹2 lakh first instalment in early 2019 and Dhuri promised him to give the house in Tilak Nagar area. Dhuri gave him fake allotment letter and took ₹10 lakh more in instalments, said senior inspector, Kedari Pawar, of the property cell.

Constable borrowed money from his relatives and paid to Dhuri. The victim learnt that fact when the accused started avoiding his calls. He then discussed with his colleague and they approached property cell and a case was registered in Tilak Nagar police station on June 11 against Dhuri, said Pawar. During the inquiry, we learnt that Dhuri had cheated several in the past. Dhuri was earlier arrested by unit 3 of the crime branch for duping a woman of ₹48 lakh for giving her Mhada flat in Mazgaon area with the same modus operandi, added Pawar.

A police team then nabbed Dhuri from his residence in Lower Parel on the same day and he was produced in the court on Friday and remanded in police custody till June 18.

