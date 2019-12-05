e-paper
Man assaults TV actor at Charni Road station, held

mumbai Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:02 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 29-year-old man for stalking and assaulting a television actor and her Non Resident Indian (NRI) friend at Charni Road railway station on Monday. The arrested accused, identified as Shahrukh Shaikh, 29, is a resident of Mariyappa Nagar, Worli. The actor, who was one of the contestants of a popular reality show, is a resident of Four Bungalows in Andheri.

While speaking to HT, the woman said, “My 27-year-old friend, who is an NRI and stays in South Africa, works in medical tourism. On December 2, she invited me to come with her to a hospital at Charni Road and we decided to go by train.”

“She was standing in the queue to purchase a train ticket when I noticed that someone was staring at us,” said the actor.

While the duo were ascending the stairs at the station, they noticed that they were being followed by Shaikh. When they were on the foot over bridge, they noticed that Shaikh had got closer. “He first slapped my friend, which shook her, and then Shaikh started hitting me,” she said.

“We registered an offence against the accused under sections 354 (a), 354 (b) and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him,” said B Pawar, inspector, Churchgate GRP.

