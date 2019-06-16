Man duped of Rs1L by ‘customer care staff’

The Khadakpada police on Friday registered a case against an unidentified person working at the customer care centre of a travel portal for allegedly cheating a 28-year-old man of Rs 1.28 lakh.

According to the police, the complainant, Omkar Ratnakar, had booked rooms in two hotels in Goa for a family holiday on the travel portal, police said.

On June 8, Ratnakar planned to cancel one of reservations and called on the toll-free helpline number of the travel portal.

“The call centre employee [accused] asked for the last four digits of Ratnakar’s debit card, assuring him that the amount would be credited in his account the next day,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

“Around Rs 1.28 lakh was withdrawn from Ratnakar’s account the next day. The amount was deducted in installments,” the police officer said.

“Ratnakar then blocked his card and registered a complaint with the Khadakpada police station,” another police officer said.

The police have registered a case against the unknown person, who attended the call at the helpline desk of the travel portal, under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 03:31 IST