Man found killed in Bhiwandi, wife injured

mumbai Updated: Dec 08, 2019 02:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Thane

A 50-year-old man was found killed and his wife seriously injured in Bhiwandi on Friday.

The man’s head was smashed with a heavy object and his wife had stab injuries.

The couple was attacked on Thursday night, said the police.

The attackers fled with jewellery and cash, said Bhiwandi city police.

Bhiwandi police senior police inspector, SD Kokate said, “Kashinath Barde, 50, and his wife Anusaya Barde lived at Hanuman Tekadi in Bhiwandi. The incident came to light on Friday morning when Anusuya’s friends went to call her and found the couple in the pool of blood. Kashinath was declared dead in hospital and Anusuya is critical.”

Kokate said, “Her friends and neighbours told us that she was about to visit her native place for a wedding in her family. She had brought jewellery and took out cash from the bank. On Thursday, she packed her bag. Some unknown people attacked them at night.”

The police are investigating and looking for the accused.

