Man gets 20 years in prison for murdering 10-year-old neighbour in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:54 IST

A local court has handed a 20-year imprisonment sentence to a 35-year-old man from Diva for murdering his neighbour’s 10-year-old son over a petty issue in 2014.

The testimony of the victim’s younger brother nailed the role of the accused in the crime.

District judge VY Jadhav on Friday convicted Kiran Tambe under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and directed him to pay ₹55,000 as fine.

“The prosecution has proved the charges against the accused beyond all doubts for which the accused needs to be convicted and sentenced,” the judge noted.

A total of nine witnesses were examined during the trial.

Additional public prosecutor Vinit Kulkarni told the court that Tambe had scolded the victim and his brother on January 19, 2014, for watching him fight with his wife. Tambe later had a heated argument with the father of the boys who had confronted him.

“On January, Tambe took the victim to the terrace of their building and asked him to bring liquor for him, which the boy refused. Irked by this, Tambe attacked the boy with a sickle and pushed him off the terrace. The boy died on the way to hospital,” said Kulkarni. Among other evidence, the court also relied on the testimony of the younger brother of the victim, he said.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 23:54 IST