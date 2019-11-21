Man held for kidnap, rape of 13-year-old girl

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:43 IST

Sewree police arrested a 20-year-old man from Ghatkopar on Monday night for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl nearly five months ago.

According to the police, the accused Naushad Abbas Ali Shaikh, had eloped with the girl in June 2019. He took the girl to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. Her parents had then approached Sewree police and a case of kidnapping was registered.

The parents knew about Shaikh and continued to contact him, but he did not pick up their calls. In July 2019, the girl’s parents told Shaikh that her father was ill and asked him to bring her back to Mumbai. He reunited the girl with her family in July, and left for Uttar Pradesh. “The victim then told her parents that Shaikh had kidnapped her and taken her to UP on the pretext of marriage. There, he raped her. We then registered a case under sections 363, 366 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012,” said an officer.

Medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped. The victim was presented before the Child Welfare Committee. “We found that Shaikh had come to Ghatkopar recently. We arrested him on Monday,” said Kiran Mandare, sub-inspector, Sewree police station.