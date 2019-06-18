Man held over terror attack hoax in Thane

The Vartak Nagar police on Sunday arrested a Vikhroli resident over a terror attack hoax in Thane.

The accused, Ketan Ghodge, 25, allegedly wrote that he would attack Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar on an advertisement pamphlet that was put up outside the men’s washroom of Viviana Mall in Thane.

He also wrote the phone numbers of ex-girlfriend and her colleague, said police. Further, the note mentioned the names of alleged terrorist organisations.

The mall authorities saw the message around 3.30pm on Sunday, following which security at the mall was tightened and the police was informed.

“We traced the accused as he had left the numbers of his ex-girlfriend and her colleague on the pamphlet. Ghodge’s name came up during questioning,” said Avinash Ambure, deputy police commissioner of zone 5.

“Ghodge was arrested from his residence in Vikhroli and he admitted that he had written the note to get back at his ex-girlfriend, as they had broken up a month ago,” Ambure added.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 01:52 IST