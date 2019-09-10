Man held with 2kg ganja in Ghansoli

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:18 IST

Rabale police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly keeping 2kg of ganja worth ₹24,000 at his residence in Ghansoli on Monday. He was planning to sell the ganja to some others from the area, the police said.

The police said they had raided the residence of Sabir Saha, the accused, early on Monday after a tip-off.

“On finding the ganja, we arrested him from the spot. During interrogation he told us that he had kept the ganja at his house to sell it to some other people. We are still investigating where he got it from and who was supposed to purchase those,” said a police officer from Rabale police station.

Saha was booked under Sections 8 and 20 of the NDPS Act. He produced in court and been remanded in police custody.

