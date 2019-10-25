e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Man injured in accident on Thane-Belapur road

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 46-year-old man from Rabale was injured after a bike hit him while he was crossing the Thane-Belapur road on Wednesday. 

Abhay Nomade, an employee with a private company, was going towards Thane from Belapur side. 

"Nomade suffered severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. According to doctors, he is out of danger," said a police officer from Rabale police station. 

"The biker sped away from the spot just after the accident. We have got the bike’s registration number after going through the CCTV footage of the area . We will arrest the biker soon," he said.

The police registered an FIR under sections 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. 

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 01:19 IST

top news
Assembly elections 2019 results: BJP wins, Opposition rises
Assembly elections 2019 results: BJP wins, Opposition rises
BJP ready to rule again, with a little help from friends
BJP ready to rule again, with a little help from friends
In PM Modi’s victory speech, many messages to political pundits and Sena
In PM Modi’s victory speech, many messages to political pundits and Sena
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News