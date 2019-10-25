Man injured in accident on Thane-Belapur road

mumbai

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:19 IST

A 46-year-old man from Rabale was injured after a bike hit him while he was crossing the Thane-Belapur road on Wednesday.

Abhay Nomade, an employee with a private company, was going towards Thane from Belapur side.

"Nomade suffered severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. According to doctors, he is out of danger," said a police officer from Rabale police station.

"The biker sped away from the spot just after the accident. We have got the bike’s registration number after going through the CCTV footage of the area . We will arrest the biker soon," he said.

The police registered an FIR under sections 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 01:19 IST