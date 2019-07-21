Man posts obscene photos of Mumbai resident on social media, booked

Charkop police recently booked a 28-year-old man, who is currently working in Dubai, for allegedly stalking a city-based woman, 23, and uploading her nude photos on social media without her consent. According to police, the two were in a relationship but broke up last year. The accused, however, kept pursuing her.

After she refused to revive their relationship, he threatened to leak nude photos she had sent him when they were in a relationship. He allegedly told her that he would defame her so that no one else would marry her, said police. Shortly after the relationship ended, the man moved to Dubai. However, he kept calling her despite her refusal to resume their relationship.

In June, he created an account on social media and uploaded inappropriate photos of the woman. He then sent friend requests to her brother and friends from the account. After her brother informed her about the fake profile, she approached Charkop police station. A first information report (FIR) was registered earlier this week. The accused was booked under sections 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, act or gesture used to insult woman’s modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 66 C (identity theft) and 67 (transmission of obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 01:11 IST