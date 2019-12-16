e-paper
Mumbai News

Man stalks, abuses woman over rejection

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:27 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the RCF police in Chembur for stalking and verbally abusing a 19-year-old woman. The complainant alleged that the accused had proposed her and started stalking and abusing her after she refused his advances. She added that the accused had also abused and threatened her parents when they tried to intervene.

According to the police, the arrested accused, Vishal Mane, is a resident of Vashi Naka. He was produced in court on Sunday and has been remanded in police custody.

The complainant said Mane was her classmate in school and had recently proposed to her which she declined. “Since then, Mane started stalking her. On December 11 around 11pm, the complainant was sitting outside with her parents, when the accused approached and abused her. When her father intervened, the accused abused him too,” said Sopan Nighot, senior police inspector, RCF Police.

According to police, Mane repeated the act on December 14, following which the woman’s parents approached the RCF police and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

