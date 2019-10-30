e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Man stalks, flashes woman in south Mumbai, arrested

mumbai Updated: Oct 30, 2019 00:10 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Malabar Hill police recently arrested a 20-year-old cleaner for allegedly stalking and flashing a 42-year-old woman at the housing society where he was employed.According to the police, on October 22 around 8.30am, the accused, Sajankumar Valmik, followed the woman to her building and when she reached the elevator, he first flashed her and then started to masturbate in front of her.

“The woman approached us and after taking her statement, we registered a case under sections 354D, 509 of the Indian Penal Code. We arrested the accused the same day,” said an officer from Malabar Hill police station. The police are now investigating whether Valmik has a criminal record.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 00:10 IST

