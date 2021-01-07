e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Man threatens to kill Mumbai mayor, detained in Gujarat

Man threatens to kill Mumbai mayor, detained in Gujarat

mumbai Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:43 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.(HT FILE)
         

The Azad Maidan police on Wednesday detained a man from Gujarat for allegedly giving death threats to Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar. It is yet to be ascertained why the man threatened the mayor.

According to police, Pednekar had received a call on her mobile phone on December 21. The unknown caller abused and allegedly threatened to kill her. The phone call was answered by her assistant. On December 22 she filed the police complaint, the police said. The police had registered a case of criminal intimidation against the caller.

On checking the call data record of the number, the police traced the alleged accused to Jamnagar, Gujarat.

A team was then sent to Jamnagar on Monday. The officers have caught the accused and are bringing him to Mumbai.

He would be placed under arrest on Thursday and would be produced in court,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.

top news
India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Hazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
Hazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
Warburg Invests $100 mn in boAt
Warburg Invests $100 mn in boAt
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In