Man tries to kill sister-in-law, held

Sewree police arrested a 31-year-old man on Saturday for trying to slit his 30-year-old sister-in-law’s throat as he suspected her of aiding his wife’s alleged illicit relationship.

According to the police, the accused Eleraja Babu Harijan and the victim, Kamala Ravi Harijan 30, lived in the same house in Kola Bander.

On July 19, around 10pm, Eleraja followed Kamala when she had gone out of the house to dispose of garbage. “He stopped her and tried to slit her throat with a sharp knife. But Kamala tried to save herself and suffered injuries on her left hand. As she screamed for help, people started gathering at the spot. Eleraja took advantage of the crowd and fled the spot,” said a police officer.

Kamala was rushed to Sir JJ Hospital and the police registered a case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act against Eleraja.

“We arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered the knife from him. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till July 24,” said Kiran Mandhare, sub-inspector, Sewree police station.

Sewree police during investigation found that the victim was a widow. “Eleraja had asked the victim to not take his wife along with her during her outings. When he learnt about his wife getting involved in an alleged illicit relationship during these outings, he got enraged and therefore assaulted the victim,” said a police officer.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 04:30 IST