Man who raped 15-yr-old in 2014 sentenced to life

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:03 IST

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged teenager in 2014. The incident came to light after the survivor’s parents took her to the doctor and learnt that she was pregnant.

The accused owned a shop in the locality where the girl, who was 15 at the time, lived with her parents. According to the prosecution, the accused lured her to come with him and raped her in late 2014.

In February 2015, the survivor’s mother took her to the doctor as she had skipped her menstrual cycle over few months. On medical examination, it was learnt that the girl was four months pregnant.

The survivor’s parents then approached Andheri police and filed a complaint of rape. The survivor was sent for counselling. During one of the sessions in March 2015, the girl revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by a shopkeeper. On the basis of the description, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him.

Based on the survivor’s statement and circumstantial evidence, the accused was held guilty of sexually abusing the girl.

