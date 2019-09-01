e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

Man who raped 15-yr-old in 2014 sentenced to life

mumbai Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:03 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged teenager in 2014. The incident came to light after the survivor’s parents took her to the doctor and learnt that she was pregnant.

The accused owned a shop in the locality where the girl, who was 15 at the time, lived with her parents. According to the prosecution, the accused lured her to come with him and raped her in late 2014.

In February 2015, the survivor’s mother took her to the doctor as she had skipped her menstrual cycle over few months. On medical examination, it was learnt that the girl was four months pregnant.

The survivor’s parents then approached Andheri police and filed a complaint of rape. The survivor was sent for counselling. During one of the sessions in March 2015, the girl revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by a shopkeeper. On the basis of the description, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him.

Based on the survivor’s statement and circumstantial evidence, the accused was held guilty of sexually abusing the girl.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 00:03 IST

more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss