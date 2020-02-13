e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Man with mental disorder bites off constable’s finger

Man with mental disorder bites off constable’s finger

The man was finally caught by the police staff when he came running towards the police station.

mumbai Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A Mumbai police constable got his finger bitten off when he tried to stop a mentally disabled man from walking around naked on Nagpara’s streets on Monday.
A Mumbai police constable got his finger bitten off when he tried to stop a mentally disabled man from walking around naked on Nagpara’s streets on Monday. (PTI)
         

A Mumbai man suffering from a mental disorder bit off a police constable’s finger when stopped from roaming around naked and abusing people on the streets on Wednesday.

Constable Janardhan Digambar Sakhare was attacked at around 4:30 pm yesterday when he attended to a complaint about a man roaming around naked and abusing people on the streets in Nagpara area.

“Sakhare tried to counsel the man in vain. The man came running towards Sakhare, caught hold of his left hand, and bit off a finger. The constable was rushed to JJ hospital where he underwent a minor operation and was released later,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The man was finally caught by the police staff when he came running towards the police station.

“In sometime, the man’s brother, Sarfaraz Salami, reached the police station and told us that his 45-year-old brother, Mohammed Shakeel Shabbir Hussain, was suffering from a mental disorder,” said the officer quoted above.

Hussain was admitted to the Thane Mental Hospital in 2016 and was on medication at the time of the incident, said police. He has now been sent to the JJ Hospital for treatment added the police officer.

tags
top news
‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus outbreak
‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus outbreak
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News