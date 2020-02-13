Man with mental disorder bites off constable’s finger

mumbai

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:03 IST

A Mumbai man suffering from a mental disorder bit off a police constable’s finger when stopped from roaming around naked and abusing people on the streets on Wednesday.

Constable Janardhan Digambar Sakhare was attacked at around 4:30 pm yesterday when he attended to a complaint about a man roaming around naked and abusing people on the streets in Nagpara area.

“Sakhare tried to counsel the man in vain. The man came running towards Sakhare, caught hold of his left hand, and bit off a finger. The constable was rushed to JJ hospital where he underwent a minor operation and was released later,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The man was finally caught by the police staff when he came running towards the police station.

“In sometime, the man’s brother, Sarfaraz Salami, reached the police station and told us that his 45-year-old brother, Mohammed Shakeel Shabbir Hussain, was suffering from a mental disorder,” said the officer quoted above.

Hussain was admitted to the Thane Mental Hospital in 2016 and was on medication at the time of the incident, said police. He has now been sent to the JJ Hospital for treatment added the police officer.