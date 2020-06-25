e-paper
Manager of SoBo gym, two others held for organising party

mumbai Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:19 IST
Manish K Pathak
Marine Drive police have arrested the manager of Islam gymkhana and an organiser and booked 50 people for arranging a post-wedding party in Islam Gymkhana at south Mumbai.

Senior inspector Mrutunjay Hiremath of Marine Drive police station said, “As per preliminary inquiry, 50 people have been booked in the case and we arrested the manager of Islam Gymkhana and the organiser and co-organiser of the party for violating lockdown norms and risking spread of the infection under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as Disaster Management Act.”

“After questioning, we have found names of 15 people while 35 people are still unknown. We have also found a video clip of the party. We will check it and if we found more than 50 people in the video, action will be taken against them,” said Hiremath.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday around 9.30pm when a police van on patrolling duty noticed a group of people standing at the gate of the gymkhana. Upon inquiring, they learnt a dinner party was organised inside. A police team went inside and found around 50 people including senior citizens and children having dinner without maintaining social distancing, said a police officer adding that the party was organised without police permission.

Despite repeated attempts, Islam Gymkhana authorities did not respond.

