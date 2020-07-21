Maratha quota won’t affect OBC reservation: Thackeray assures community leaders

mumbai

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:15 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that the reservation for the Maratha community will not impact the people of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). In a meeting with OBC leaders on Tuesday, Thackeray said that he has spoken to the advocate general over the issue and that he would not let “injustice” happen with the community.

The hearing in the Supreme Court over a batch of pleas challenging Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs will commence from July 27. Thackeray, in the meeting, said that the community should remove any doubts in their minds that if the Supreme Court upholds the High Court decision on the Maratha reservations, their rights would be impinged upon.

“The Maratha reservation case is on in the Supreme Court. There is a fear among the OBC community that if the SC upholds the verdict of High Court then the reservation for OBCs will be impacted. I have spoken to the Advocate General and the reservation for the community will not be affected due to reservation for the Maratha community,” Thackeray told the leaders of the OBC community, including his cabinet colleagues.

Cabinet minister and members of the community Chhagan Bhujbal and Vijay Wadettiwar, along with Prakash Shendge and Haribhau Rathod of the OBC-VJNT Sangharsh Samiti were present in the meeting. Thackeray also assured the leaders that the issues of the community are not being ignored and that the government stands with the community on their rights.