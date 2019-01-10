Marathi literary body chief quits amid Nayantara Sahgal row

Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal president Sripad Bhalchandra Joshi quit from his post on Wednesday, two days before the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, scheduled to be held at Yavatmal from January 11-13.

Joshi was apparently disgusted over the nationwide backlash after Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan organisers unceremoniously withdrew noted writer Nayantara Sahgal’s invite to inaugurate the 92nd literary conference. Joshi emailed his resignation to the organisers.

His resignation was a fallout of allegations levelled at him following the controversy over cancellation of an invitation to Sahitya Academy awardee Sahgal. Joshi had stated that the process of inviting the guest of honour for the function is done by local organisers and blamed the local organisation for the lapse.

As per reports, Sahgal expressed surprise over the organising committee’s decision to revoke the invite and told media persons that it was her first such humiliating experience.

She also hinted at “political pressure” as the reason for the withdrawal of her invitation. Sahgal, a strong critic of Prime Minister, was to inaugurate the meet in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

