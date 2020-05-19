e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Marathi writer, playwright, Ratnakar Matkari, who tested positive for Covid-19, passes away

Marathi writer, playwright, Ratnakar Matkari, who tested positive for Covid-19, passes away

mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 01:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Veteran Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari, 81, who tested positive for Covid-19, passed away on Monday.

Considered a pioneer of the children’s drama movement in Marathi, Matkari died at a hospital in suburban Marol on Sunday night, said a civic official.

From story books for kids to plays, his work in Marathi literature was phenomenal, a writer said.

In his condolence message, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “We have lost a precious gem from the world of literature. He wrote for children and for grown-ups as well. His immense contribution in various forms such as plays, short stories, novel has enriched the world of Marathi literature.”

