Marginal increase in peak hour traffic after ease in restrictions

mumbai

Updated: May 04, 2020 17:30 IST

With the Maharashtra government easing restriction in non-containment areas, a marginal increase in vehicular traffic was observed during the morning peak hours of Monday.

Slow moving traffic was reported in certain patches of arterial roads in the city, such as western express highway (WEH), eastern express highway (EEH) and Sion-Panvel highway. These major roads connect Mumbai with neighbouring cities of Mira Road, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Toll collection plazas at Dahisar, Mulund (EEH and Lal Bahadur Shastri road), and Vashi witnessed the usual slow traffic during the peak hour.

However, the traffic was partly due to the barricades installed by the police to check that only people working with essential services or emergency cases are out on the road. “Checking of vehicles is underway and only permitted services and medical emergency is allowed,” said Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner of police (traffic). The traffic control room of the Mumbai Police stated there were no major snarls reported in the city.

The state has also allowed functioning of standalone liquor shops in Mumbai, which is a red zone. “We expect shop-keepers will be moving around to warehouses and stockist beginning from Monday to fill up the stocks. We expect this movement to increase from Tuesday,” said a traffic police officer.

Lack of public transport and the need to maintain social distancing has resulted in citizens taking their vehicles out on the roads, causing a major hindrance to the administration. Those in essential services are also using their own vehicles as up to three people are allowed in four-wheelers including the driver and no pillion ride is allowed for two-wheelers.

In order to ensure vehicles do not create traffic on road, the traffic police had earlier said they would suspend licenses of motorists caught twice for using their vehicles unnecessarily.