‘May tamper with evidence’: Bail plea of 3 doctors booked for Payal Tadvi’s suicide rejected

The special court designated under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, on Monday, rejected the bail plea of the three senior doctors booked in connection with Dr Payal Tadvi’s suicide, observing that they tried to destroy evidence after the incident. The doctors, if released on bail, may tamper with evidence and witnesses, the court noted.

The court extended the judicial custody of Dr Hema Ahuja, Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal of BYL Nair Hospital up to July 6. Dr Tadvi, a 26-year-old PG medical student at the hospital, had committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22, allegedly owing to harassment by her seniors for belonging to a tribe and securing a medical seat under a quota.

The court on Monday noted that the doctors’ conduct after the incident was questionable. “It is claimed that CCTV footage is available, showing that after moving the body of the victim to the trauma room, the applicant [the accused doctors] went to the room of the victim. They have not explained what their business was in that room. Therefore, it cannot be denied that they tried to search the evidence against them in the said room. It is unclear whether they found any evidence and what happened to it,” the court observed.

The court also said the doctors have not cooperated with the investigation agency and instead remained hidden for five to six days to evade arrest. Moreover, the court noted bail cannot granted as the probe was still on.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 09:41 IST