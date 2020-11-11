Mega blocks on four days to launch girder of Patripool bridge in Kalyan near Mumbai

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:30 IST

The Central Railway (CR) on Wednesday approved mega blocks for a total of 14 hours to launch the 700-metric tonne main girder of Patripool bridge in Kalyan.

Mega blocks have been approved for four hours each day on November 21 and 22, and for three hours each on November 28 and 29.

The permission for mega blocks was given in a meeting between CR and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials. In a bid to ensure that the launching of the 76-metre-long girder is done with safety precautions, local and railway police will be deployed at the site during mega blocks.

“The railway has given the nod for mega blocks with dedicated time slots to launch the girder,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The work of the new two-lane Patripool bridge is being undertaken by MSRDC after the 104-year Patripool bridge was dismantled in November 2018.

Several deadlines were announced for the completion of the bridge, but none of them were met. Commuters, residents and activists have been complaining about the delay in building the new bridge as they had to face major traffic jams on the existing bridge.

The work of the new Patripool bridge received a boost in May this year as MSRDC planned to use the lockdown period to complete the project.

“The permission for the mega block has been given. Launching the main girder will give a significant boost towards the completion of the bridge,” said an MSRDC official who did not wish to be named.