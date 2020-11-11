e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mega blocks on four days to launch girder of Patripool bridge in Kalyan near Mumbai

Mega blocks on four days to launch girder of Patripool bridge in Kalyan near Mumbai

Mega blocks have been approved for four hours each day on November 21 and 22, and for three hours each on November 28 and 29.

mumbai Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:30 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Work in progress at Kalyan Patripool bridge.
Work in progress at Kalyan Patripool bridge.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Central Railway (CR) on Wednesday approved mega blocks for a total of 14 hours to launch the 700-metric tonne main girder of Patripool bridge in Kalyan.

Mega blocks have been approved for four hours each day on November 21 and 22, and for three hours each on November 28 and 29.

The permission for mega blocks was given in a meeting between CR and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials. In a bid to ensure that the launching of the 76-metre-long girder is done with safety precautions, local and railway police will be deployed at the site during mega blocks.

“The railway has given the nod for mega blocks with dedicated time slots to launch the girder,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The work of the new two-lane Patripool bridge is being undertaken by MSRDC after the 104-year Patripool bridge was dismantled in November 2018.

Several deadlines were announced for the completion of the bridge, but none of them were met. Commuters, residents and activists have been complaining about the delay in building the new bridge as they had to face major traffic jams on the existing bridge.

The work of the new Patripool bridge received a boost in May this year as MSRDC planned to use the lockdown period to complete the project.

“The permission for the mega block has been given. Launching the main girder will give a significant boost towards the completion of the bridge,” said an MSRDC official who did not wish to be named.

top news
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In