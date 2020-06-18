Melghat Tiger Reserve reopens for tourists

mumbai

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:15 IST

The Maharashtra forest department has decided to reopen the Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) from today while the buffer area of Pench and Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserves (TATR) will be reopened from July 1.

Located across the eastern Vidarbha landscape, spreading across northern Amravati district and etching into Buldhana and Akola districts, the 1,500.49 square kilometre MTR, is home to five wildlife sanctuaries. It will be the first protected area in the state to resume operations since all wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and tiger reserves were shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, since March 18.

“The decision was taken as a complete ban on tourism activities had led to serious negative economic impacts during the lockdown on local people and their families depending on tourism,” said MS Reddy, additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and field director, Melghat Tiger Reserve.

On June 15, Shiv Sena politician and member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Prataprao Jadhav had written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to resume nature tourism at Melghat, citing financial difficulties for nature guides, drivers, restaurant operators, labourers, and their families due to the reserve being shut. HT has a copy of the letter.

Nitin Kakodkar, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), said, “While there was a demand from local leaders to open up tourism at Melghat, the National Tiger Conservation Authority on June 5 had allowed states to take a call on resuming tourism at reserves where Covid-19 cases are relatively less. However, we have reiterated that restricted tourism will be allowed in the buffer areas of Pench and TATR, and it will increase gradually in a phased manner.”

Protected areas across other parts of the state, including Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, will continue to remain shut for now, added Kakodkar. “I am awaiting a report from local officers as the Covid-19 problem in Mumbai and Pune is much more severe, and therefore we are not in a rush. A decision will be taken next week,” he said.

Meanwhile, a list of regulations has been put in place for tourists and staff at MTR to follow during safaris at the park. They include taking note of the travel history of visitors, screening of tourists and forest staff, social distancing norms while being seated in vehicles, limited number of vehicles entering the reserve, recurrent use of sanitisers during the safari, mandatory sanitisation of vehicles before entering the park, all persons to wear masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment at all times.

“We will ensure not more than six vehicles enter the reserve daily. If anyone is found having Covid symptoms, they will be isolated and taken to the local health department for examination,” said a senior forest official from MTR, adding, “Safari reservations are offline to ensure tourists are present in person at the time of making the booking. All staff members have to report any incidents of ill-health.”

Three arrested for hunting monitor lizard in Melghat

Forest officials at the Melghat Tiger Reserve arrested three persons on Wednesday for hunting a monitor lizard, which is protected under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. All three will be presented before a local court on Friday.