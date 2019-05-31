Merchant navy engineer killed, lover hurt in acid attack on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

A 41-year-old engineer with the merchant navy was killed on Tuesday, while his 38-year-old live-in partner sustained grievous injuries after some unidentified men threw acid on them while they were waiting on their bike to cross over to the Mumbai lane of the Ahmedabad national highway.

Waliv police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, against the unidentified accused.

The victims, Avinash Tiwari and Seema Vishwakarma, residents of Kandarpada, Dahisar(West), had gone to a dhaba on the highway for dinner on Monday night.

After dinner, at 2.30am on Tuesday, the couple took the wrong side on the flyover and were waiting to cross over to the Mumbai lane of the flyover to go back home, when unknown men threw acid on the couple, said senior inspector, Vilas Chowgule.

Though there was smoke all around, Tiwari managed to walk to a nearby petrol pump and requested people for water. He also called his mother, who informed his father, Virendra, 62.

However, Tiwari died on the way to Shatabdi Hospital as he had suffered serious burn injuries to his face, chest and stomach, while Vishwakarma sustained severe injuries to her hands and face.

Vishwakarma was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Tiwari had divorced his wife in 2004 and fell in love with Vishwakarma, a lawyer, who had represented him in the divorce case. They were in a live-in relationship for many years, said Chowgule.

“We have registered a case against the unknown accused under sections 302 (murder), 307(attempt to murder) and 326a (throwing acid) of the Indian Penal Code ,” said Chowgule.

“When we checked Tiwari’s mobile phone, we found a number of obscene photos of women, along with chat messages. It seems he used to chat with them using fake identities, said Chowgule.

First Published: May 31, 2019 00:35 IST