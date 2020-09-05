Migrants not entitled to the benefit of reservation in Maharashtra: HC

mumbai

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 11:12 IST

Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has held that migrants as contemplated under the Maharashtra Caste Certificate Act, 2012 are not entitled to the benefit of reservation in Maharashtra and dismissed a petition seeking review of the court’s earlier decision to the same effect.

The bench of justice SV Gangapurwala and justice Shrikant Kulkarni said the 2012 enactment and the rules framed under it provide a cutoff date and the persons who have entered Maharashtra on or after the cutoff dates are treated as deemed migrants, who are not entitled to the benefit of reservation.

These observations came while the bench dismissed a petition filed by Aruna Kudmulwar, president of Kundalwadi municipal council in Nanded district, seeking review of the dismissal of her petition by the bench on June 16, 2020.

She had approached the court challenging the October 22, 2018 decision of the caste scrutiny committee at Nanded to refuse a verification of her claim that she belonged to Manner Kapu caste, a nomadic tribe (NT-B) in Maharashtra, which is entitled for reservation.

The caste scrutiny committee had refused to verify her claim on the ground that she was not entitled to the benefit of reservation in Maharashtra for being a ‘migrant’ in terms of the 2012 enactment - having migrated to Maharashtra after the cutoff date provided in the rules made under the Act.

Also Read: Bombay HC to decide on bail, parole pleas on September 10 as Maharashtra jails see spike in Covid-19 cases

Kudmulwar, who was born and brought up in Hyderabad, had shifted to Maharashtra after her marriage to a Kundalwadi resident in May 1987. She claimed that she belonged to the Munnur Kapu caste, which was included in NT-B category (part of OBC) in Maharashtra only in January 2014, and since she had migrated to the state much before the date, she was entitled to the benefit of the reservation provided for the caste. Before January 2014, the caste was included in the special backward class.

HC, on June 16, dismissed her petition and confirmed the decision of the caste scrutiny committee. The bench said a perusal of the Caste Certificate

Rules, 2012, demonstrate that the deemed cutoff date for special backward classes is October 13, 1967 and that for nomadic tribes is November 21, 1961.

Also Read: As schools in Maharashtra switch to online mode amid Covid-19 pandemic, teachers get busier, but still pass with flying colours

The bench added that under the rules, a person who has moved to Maharashtra on or after the deemed date is a ‘migrant’ and is not entitled to the benefit of reservation in the state.

She had sought a review of the June 16 order contending among others that she cannot be termed a “migrant” since she has been residing in the state for over 30 years, and since competent authorities are authorised to issue caste certificates to persons domiciled in Maharashtra - persons residing in the state for 15 years or more-- she could not be denied the benefit of reservation.

The argument, however, failed to impress upon the bench which rejected the review petition noting that the petitioner, having migrated to Maharashtra after the cutoff date, was a migrant and thus not entitled to claim the benefit of reservation.