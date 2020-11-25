e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / MMRDA orders 12 more train sets for Mumbai Metro-2 and 7 extension

MMRDA orders 12 more train sets for Mumbai Metro-2 and 7 extension

MMRDA has ordered six cars each for Metro-2B (DN Nagar-Mankhurd), Metro-7A and Metro-9 (Andheri to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander) from Bengaluru-based Bharat Earth Movers Limited

mumbai Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 01:13 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Metro-7 work underway at Andheri.
Metro-7 work underway at Andheri. (HT FILE)
         

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is expected to start trial runs for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East) corridors from January 2021, has ordered 12 more train sets for the extension of these two lines. With this, the total train sets ordered by MMRDA has gone up to 96.

According to MMRDA, it has ordered an additional 12 train sets of six cars each for the Metro-2B (DN Nagar-Mankhurd), Metro-7A and Metro-9 (Andheri to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander) from Bengaluru-based Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

According to BEML’s letter dated November 22, the order is valued at ₹501 crore. With this, the total contract value has increased to ₹4,318 crore from the existing ₹3,817 crore for supplies before August 2023. A senior official from MMRDA said that with 72 more coaches, MMRDA will receive a total of 576 coaches from BEML.

In a press conference held in September, MMRDA metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev had said that the authority will receive the first set of coaches in December, following which the trial runs are expected to start from January 14, 2021. The commercial operations are then expected to begin from May 2021. The two corridors were initially expected to be operational by December this year but the work was delayed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown.

The first set of trains will be housed at the Charkop depot. Coaches will be light-weight/ energy efficient and fully air-conditioned. The features will also enable driverless options. The trains will also have seats for the specially-abled, space for a cycle and charging points for mobile and laptops.

top news
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In