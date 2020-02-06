MMRDA revives plan for bridge from BKC to nature park

mumbai

Four years after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) held a global design competition for a pedestrian bridge from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP), the agency has revived the plan.

The authority is looking at constructing an iconic bridge that will connect the commercial E and G blocks of BKC to the upcoming transit nodes and MNP. MMRDA had held a global competition for a makeover of the nature park in 2016, which included the plan to construct a bridge. Ratan J Batliboi, who won the competition along with other associates, said, “The project was then shelved citing environment issues.” Sources claimed that the winners had also received ₹5 lakh in 2016.

A senior official from MMRDA, however, said that the authority is now looking at an overall makeover for the two blocks in BKC, with a projected revenue estimate of ₹18,000 crore from the development of E block alone. “The bridge will allow access to the park. It will also be connected to the upcoming Metro stations in BKC. We will undertake an environmental impact assessment as well,” said the senior official.

An activist, who did not wish to be named, said, “What is the point of connecting a commercial area to the nature park? It is an ill-conceived project by MMRDA.”

Zoru Bhathena, an environmental activist, however, said the bridge could help draw more people to the park.