e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / MMRDA revives plan for bridge from BKC to nature park

MMRDA revives plan for bridge from BKC to nature park

mumbai Updated: Feb 06, 2020 01:06 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Four years after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) held a global design competition for a pedestrian bridge from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP), the agency has revived the plan.

The authority is looking at constructing an iconic bridge that will connect the commercial E and G blocks of BKC to the upcoming transit nodes and MNP. MMRDA had held a global competition for a makeover of the nature park in 2016, which included the plan to construct a bridge. Ratan J Batliboi, who won the competition along with other associates, said, “The project was then shelved citing environment issues.” Sources claimed that the winners had also received ₹5 lakh in 2016.

A senior official from MMRDA, however, said that the authority is now looking at an overall makeover for the two blocks in BKC, with a projected revenue estimate of ₹18,000 crore from the development of E block alone. “The bridge will allow access to the park. It will also be connected to the upcoming Metro stations in BKC. We will undertake an environmental impact assessment as well,” said the senior official.

An activist, who did not wish to be named, said, “What is the point of connecting a commercial area to the nature park? It is an ill-conceived project by MMRDA.”

Zoru Bhathena, an environmental activist, however, said the bridge could help draw more people to the park.

top news
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
1 dead, 157 hurt after plane breaks into three pieces in Istanbul
1 dead, 157 hurt after plane breaks into three pieces in Istanbul
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Two hurt in mob attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade in Bihar
Two hurt in mob attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade in Bihar
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News