MMRDA’s ₹100-cr resolution for 2020: Making commute smoother on WEH

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:34 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking to improve the experience of commuting on the western express highway (WEH) in 2020.

The authority has appointed Louis Berger group to study the shortcomings and suggest recommendations to reduce traffic congestion on the 25-km arterial road. The project aims at improving quality of the road, better junction designs, improving signages, and ensuring smoother entry and exit on to flyovers. A senior official from MMRDA said, “The detailed project report is underway, and the project will commence with a pilot junction.” The cost of the project is estimated to be ₹100 crore with a six-month completion period. MMRDA is also looking at improving the street lights along the road and beautifying the space under flyovers. “The spaces will be cleaned, encroachments will be removed. WEH will be beautified with toilets and charging facilities,” the official added. Massive snarls on WEH, which connects Bandra to Borivli, are a common sight in the city and the situation worsens during monsoon.

.