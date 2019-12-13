e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

MMRDA’s ₹100-cr resolution for 2020: Making commute smoother on WEH

mumbai Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:34 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking to improve the experience of commuting on the western express highway (WEH) in 2020.

The authority has appointed Louis Berger group to study the shortcomings and suggest recommendations to reduce traffic congestion on the 25-km arterial road. The project aims at improving quality of the road, better junction designs, improving signages, and ensuring smoother entry and exit on to flyovers. A senior official from MMRDA said, “The detailed project report is underway, and the project will commence with a pilot junction.” The cost of the project is estimated to be ₹100 crore with a six-month completion period. MMRDA is also looking at improving the street lights along the road and beautifying the space under flyovers. “The spaces will be cleaned, encroachments will be removed. WEH will be beautified with toilets and charging facilities,” the official added. Massive snarls on WEH, which connects Bandra to Borivli, are a common sight in the city and the situation worsens during monsoon.

.

top news
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News