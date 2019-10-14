‘Modi govt diverting attention’

mumbai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched an attack on the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, alleging India’s economy was in trouble owing to their decisions. He warned the situation could worsen in the next seven months and said the Modi government was diverting the attention of people from “real issues” with Article 370 and Chandrayaan.

Launching his campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai, Gandhi addressed rallies at Ausa in Latur district and Chandivli and Dharavi in Mumbai. “The trouble has just begun. Watch, things could worsen in six-seven months. The Congress and Manmohan Singh took years to improve India’s economy, which has been destroyed now,” Gandhi said.

He warned that if the unemployment situation continued for the next six months, the government will face the wrath of people. “Wait for six months and if this continues, there will be chaos. Farmers and unemployed will snatch their rights,” he said. “They [the government] won’t utter a word on these problems, but continue to divert your attention.”

He also criticised PM Modi over Chandrayaan, saying it took years for the ISRO to build its capability and now somebody else was taking credit for its work. “Chand pe rocket bhejne se Hindustan ke yuva ke pet me bhojan nahi jayega (Youth in India won’t get livelihood by sending rockets to the moon),”he remarked. “The BJP is looting the country just the way British invaders did. The automobile industry is collapsing, small businesses are hugely affected and unemployment is at its worst in the past 40 years.”

Gandhi also indicated that he would not let the Rafale issue go. “The whole country knows that there was theft in the Rafale deal. The defence ministry had clearly said that the Prime Minister was interfering in the deal. There is guilt within the BJP ministers as the name Rafale hurts because of which the defence minister had to go to France to collect the Rafale fighter jet.”

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Gandhi said, “While Modiji is promoting its ‘Make in India’, what is actually going on right now is ‘Made in China’. Nobody is willing to invest in India. When I was in Gujarat, a diamond merchant told me that goods and services tax (GST) has led to inspector raj everywhere. Inspectors and tax officials are asking for bribe to let us continue our businesses.”

He also asked why Modi did not ask visiting Chinese President Xi about the intrusion by Chinese army in Docklam.

