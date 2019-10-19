Modi-Uddhav rally leaves traffic stuck for two hrs

mumbai

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:34 IST

Ahead of the joint rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on Friday, commuters travelling on roads leading to the Western Express Highway (WEH) towards Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) were stuck in traffic jams for at least two hours.

PM Narendra Modi, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray jointly addressed the rally at BKC on Friday evening. The route towards BKC from the airport was traffic-free owing to VVIP bandobast, however, roads beyond Andheri and Bandra were blocked.

The entire stretch from Andheri towards Borivli, Worli naka to Senapati Bapat Marg, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and Santacruz-Kurla road was packed, said commuters.

The traffic police, however, maintained there were no traffic jams. The officials said they had announced a traffic advisory a day before the rally, asking commuters to plan their travel on account of the PM’s rally.

Some commuters took to Twitter to express their frustration. Jugal Joshi, a commuter, wrote that like residents at Dadar moved court to stop rallies in Dadar, BKC residents should do the same to stop political rallies at BKC. Another commuter Gaurav Adn wrote the entire road from Santacruz to Kurla was blocked due to the BJP-Shiv Sena rally. Ashish Singh posted a sarcastic remark thanking Modi for messing up Mumbai’s traffic.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:34 IST