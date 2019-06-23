Monsoon delayed in Mumbai, but rainfall may increase in next 2-3 days

Rainfall activity in the Konkan, including Mumbai, Marathwada and south central Maharashtra, is expected to increase within the next two or three days, said the weather bureau. The onset of monsoon has been delayed this year in Mumbai and Maharashtra is currently facing a 71% rainfall deficiency and depleted water stock.

On Saturday, the southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. It is yet to cover Mumbai and other areas of north Konkan. “Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to cover the north Konkan coast over the next two to three days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Two weather systems – a feeble offshore trough from south Maharashtra to Kerala, and a low-pressure area over interior Odisha, adjoining parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, will lead to enhanced rainfall activity over the west coast, including Mumbai, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha from June 23 or 24 onwards.”

Between June 1 and June 19, Maharashtra has received 31.1mm of rain. Normal rainfall for this period is at 106.9mm. Between June 1 and June 22 (8.30am), Mumbai recorded 47% rainfall deficiency with 165.3mm rain this year since normal rainfall for this period is 313.6mm.

Meanwhile, the state government predicted a week-long dry spell from June 26 onwards and advised farmers to refrain from sowing seeds under inadequate soil moisture.

“The possibility and intensity of thundershowers will remain low in Vidarbha (especially in the eastern parts). Another dry spell will occur in Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai and Konkan belt) from June 26 and it will continue at least for a week,” the advisory said.

Independent meteorologists said Mumbai and the north Konkan coast have not received persistent rainfall since the offshore trough (weather system) is yet to form. “The offshore trough is an elongated low-pressure region and is located close to the west coast of India during active monsoon conditions. It brings proper monsoon rainfall in the city. It is expected to form after June 25, following which Mumbai will witness usual rain showers,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher at the department of meteorology, University of Reading, UK.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as of June 21, water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai dipped to 5.7%, which is the lowest in three years.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 01:29 IST