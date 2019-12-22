Mother held for killing 1-month-old girl

mumbai

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 01:05 IST

Two months after a child’s body was found at the back of an autorickshaw in Qureshi Nagar, Bandra (West), police have identified a 17-year-old girl as the mother of the child and arrested her.

An auto driver found the body on October 19. Bandra police said the girl’s 14-year-old boyfriend used to raise doubts over the paternity of the child which led to frequent arguments between them. On one such occasion, the girl, in anger, strangled the one-year-old infant, said police.

A police team then started visiting hutments, temples, mosques and other religious places across Mumbai and started questioning beggars. “At a mosque in Tardeo, a beggar said a girl used to come there with a child, but since October he hadn’t seen her with the child,” said Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, senior inspector, Bandra police station. Cops then questioned the girl after which she confessed to the crime.