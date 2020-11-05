MPCB elaborates 5-year roadmap for Centre’s ₹396.5-crore fund for air quality improvement in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 01:47 IST

Two days after the Centre announced its decision to disburse funds to improve air quality for cities with more than 42 million population, based on the 15th Finance Commission recommendation, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has explained the five-year (2021-25) roadmap on how the funds would be utilised for cleaner air. Maharashtra will be getting a fund of ₹396.5 crore in the first instalment under the initiative.

MPCB said all urban local bodies will be receiving the funds over the next seven to eight days after the funds are routed to the state via the Union environment ministry. “Air quality improvement will be under the Centre’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). So far, only 50% of the total funds (₹793 crore) has been sanctioned for all states. Extensive work will be carried out from 2021 onwards to understand the source of pollution and monitor the efficacy of air pollution action plans in each city,” said VM Motghare, joint director (air quality), MPCB.

On February 1, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced ₹4,400 crore for clean air in large cities having population above one million in her Budget speech. Among major cities, the minister had said Maharashtra would get ₹793 crore for air pollution control with Mumbai receiving a lion’s share of ₹488 crore, which is the highest among all million plus cities in India. Funds to be disbursed for other cities include ₹134 crore for Pune, ₹66 crore for Nagpur, ₹41 crore for Nashik, and ₹32 crore each for Aurangabad and Vasai-Virar.

As a part of the first instalment of the program, the Centre on Monday announced the disbursement of ₹396.5 crore for the six Maharashtra cities with ₹244 crore allocated for Mumbai, ₹67 crore for Pune, Nagpur ₹33 crore, Nashik ₹20.5 crore, while Vasai-Virar and Aurangabad will be receiving ₹16 crore each. While Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune are among the 18 non-attainment cities from the state, Vasai-Virar was included for the funds as a city with a population of over one million.

Motghare explained that the funds will be used as per broad headers defined by the Central government such as strengthening of institutional air quality monitoring and policy framework including setting up of manual, automatic air monitoring stations and frequent assessment of sources of air pollution in each city. This would be followed by source-wise cause analysis of air pollution, monitoring the progress on action plans, compliance of statutory guidelines, and quantification of air quality improvements.

“Eight action points have been identified for each of these six cities. The measures include control of vehicular emissions, road dust re-suspension, biomass burning, control of industrial air pollution, treatment of construction and demolition waste, air quality monitoring network strengthening, monitoring of diesel-generator sets, and shifting to liquefied petroleum gas from solid fuels,” said Motghare.

There was a marking system for each of these action points for each city, said Motghare. “The performance of the cities will be evaluated under these broad headers and action points. When the quantification of air pollution is calculated, the percentage of compliance and percentage of air quality improvement will be checked. This will be done in 2023-24,” he said.

Funds for the second instalment (as per the Finance Commission recommendation) will be released based on performance. “If there is 100% compliance and improvement in air quality in a city, the entire second tranche will be released to that city. For example, Mumbai would get ₹244 crore again by 2024-25 if it achieves its targets. However, those cities with 80% compliance will get partial funds. But those below 40% compliance will not be issued the second instalment at all, and that city’s fund will be allotted to another city which is performing better,” said Motghare.

Maharashtra presently has 79 manual monitoring and 23 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS – real time assessment). “Using these funds, 126 new manual and 47 new CAAQMS will be installed in the first phase and 40 CAAQMs in the second phase. Additionally, our low-cost monitoring study in Maharashtra with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur, if successful, will also be funded using this money,” said Motghare.

Experts said the metric formulated by the Centre would lead to better accountability. “Maybe not immediately, but in a few years if cities perform in accordance to these metrics, they will not only be provided the second tranche of the funds but there will be more appreciation of their efforts to improve air quality. Now, in a way cities have been empowered to fight air pollution but are also held accountable. Urban local bodies (ULBs) will have to be cautious about their efforts,” said professor SN Tripathi, head of civil engineering, IIT-Kanpur and apex committee member, NCAP.

NCAP 2019-20 BUDHET FOR MAHARASHTRA DISBURSED TO ALL 18 NON-ATTAINMENT CITIES

Meanwhile, MPCB said that the earlier grant of ₹41 crore for 18 non-attainment cities in Maharashtra had been received by the state and disbursed to all ULBs over the past three months. Of the ₹460 crore allocated for air pollution control by the finance ministry in 2019-20, Maharashtra was to receive ₹41 crore – ₹10 crore funds for two years for cities with more than four million population (Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, and Nagpur) and ₹10 lakh per city with a population of less than 5 lakh, and ₹20 lakh per city for those with a population of five to 10 lakh. Non-attainment cities are those with particulate matter concentration consistently below the national ambient standards. “Due to Covid-19, implementation of air pollution action plans using this budget has been slow but it will take up pace from 2021,” said Motghare.

However, independent experts said the Finance Commission grant, which was 22-times the earlier grant for similar objectives as the NCAP budget, needs to be better understood, especially if this grant would be utilised on the same action items as the earlier NCAP city action plans. “There would be a significant cause of concern if the Finance Commission budget gets utilised for multiplying the actions given in the NCAP city action plans, as those actions when done 22-times may not translate into the same level of impact. Significantly innovative approaches would be needed to implement effective plans versus resources provided to cities,” said Ronak Sutaria, founder and director, UrbanSciences.

AIR QUALITY WORSENS IN MUMBAI

A day after Mumbai recorded ‘poor’ air quality for the first time in eight months, pollution levels further increased on Wednesday. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 221 (poor) on Wednesday and is expected to be 211 (poor) on Thursday. The AQI was 218 (poor) on Tuesday morning, which fell to 211 (poor) by the evening. Mazagaon was the most polluted site with an AQI of 310 (very poor) followed by Bandra-Kurla Complex (306 or very poor).

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.