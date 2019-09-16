MU convocation may not see tossing of caps soon

mumbai

The University of Mumbai (MU) plans to do away with “colonial robes and hats”, and introduce traditional Indian attire for its convocation ceremonies. The proposal was floated at the management council (MC) meet held on September 13 and the final decision will be taken on September 18.

“We feel there’s need to move on from such colonial concepts and instead support Indian small scale industries by wearing traditional clothing,” said an official from the varsity’s MC. While the current proposal is for this year only, Indian attire may be made compulsory for convocation ceremonies henceforth. Students as well as dignitaries who are part of the convocation ceremony will be required to adhere to the dress code.

Leeladhar Bansod, public relations officer of MU, said the proposal has been “on the charts” since last year. If approved on Wednesday, a three-member committee will be set up to decide what would be considered Indian ethnic wear. “The committee will include textile experts too and will have to provide few options of designs of new attire following which a final decision will be taken. The committee will be taking three major parameters into consideration, which are Indian culture, quality and comfort. The new attire will have basic touch of Indian culture to it,” said Bansod.

“We have suggested that almost all universities are doing away with the colonial robes and hats during convocation ceremonies, so MU should also take a step in the same direction,” said another member of the MC, adding that the proposal could not be discussed last week due to shortage of time but would be finalised on Wednesday. In 2017, the Union human resource development ministry issued a circular asking institutions to do away with “colonial western convocation attire of robes and headgears” and encouraged students to wear Indian attire during convocation ceremonies. Before this, many Indian Institutes of Technology had introduced Indian attire or khadi items like angavastrams at their graduation ceremonies.

