MU issues advisory for affiliated colleges

mumbai

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:28 IST

To create awareness on Covid-19, the University of Mumbai (MU) has released a circular listing out precautionary measures for staff and students of all affiliated colleges.

Addressed to all heads of institutes, the circular has directed a host of dos and don’ts that colleges should implement with immediate effect, including temporarily replacing the thumb-mode biometric attendance system with manual attendance.

“Faculty should be made aware of any student showing symptoms and should immediately have the child quarantined. Any student/staff with travel history to any Covid-19-affected country in the last 28 days should be quarantined for at least 14 days,” said the university, quoting the recently-released circular by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“Frequently touched surfaces — doorknobs, switches, desktops, hand-railings, etc, should be disinfected regularly,” added the circular, further highlighting the need for sanitisers and soap in all colleges.

Several city colleges have already called off upcoming events to avoid large gatherings, while many have sought the help of the National Service Scheme (NSS) to conduct awareness programs.

“Our NSS students have been reaching out to students on a personal level and making everyone aware of the signs and symptoms to look out for,” said Tushar Desai, principal of DG Ruparel College, Matunga.

Desai added that students in the hostels have been advised to stay within the campus and focus on preparing for the upcoming examinations, and avoid leaving campus for the next few days. Similarly, management of colleges, including RA Podar College in Matunga and St Andrew’s College in Bandra have placed sanitiser bottles all over the campus and have reiterated the importance of simple hygiene practices.

Earlier this week, the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) released a circular and set up posters across the campus with a general advisory for staff and students.

“We have stopped biometric form of attendance on campus and students have been advised to avoid travelling and [attending] mass gatherings,”

said a spokesperson for the institute.

Similarly, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) at Deonar has also released an advisory to all staff and students.