MU panel says principal of Hinduja college can’t be reappointed to post

mumbai

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:28 IST

In a rare case, a university-appointed committee has overruled the re-appointment of a principal of a south Mumbai college.

In a letter addressed to the institute earlier this month, the University of Mumbai (MU) had stated that the principal of KPB Hinduja College of Commerce in Charni Road, Minu Madlani’s re-appointment as the college principal, for another five-year term has been denied.

“The committee was constituted to see whether the allegations against the principal hold any ground. As per their report, the permission to re-appoint the principal was not granted. We have informed the undersecretary (education) to the governor, and also marked a copy of the report to the college management,” said a senior official from MU.

After repeated attempts, members of the inquiry committee refused to divulge details on the exact complaints made against the principal, but one of the officials said that the allegations were based on the principal’s qualifications to hold such a post.

While officials from the college management did not respond to emails, HT has a copy of the reply sent by the institute to the university in this matter. According to their response, the management has highlighted a report from 2019, when an external peer review committee looked into the reappointment of principal Madlani, where the members (including those nominated by the university) unanimously recommended that Madlani be re-appointed as the principal of the college.

“Remarks made by the external peer review committee mentioned how Madlani has successfully managed the college in her five-year tenure, which is when the third cycle of National Assessment and Accreditation Council was conducted and the college moved from A grade to A+ grade,” stated the response by the college to MU.

The response by the college has demanded answers from the university to such drastic difference of opinion between two committees constituted by the varsity itself. “The institute’s response is being reviewed and a reply will be sent soon,” said an MU official.