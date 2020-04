mumbai

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:49 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Thursday clarified that the interim summer vacation for affiliated colleges has been extended until May 3. “The university plans to conduct exams once the lockdown is lifted, and the final call on this will be taken based on directions from the state and the Centre. For the time being, the interim summer break is being extended till May 3,” stated a circular released on Thursday.

HTC