Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express tickets to cost ₹1,700-₹2,000

mumbai

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:17 IST

Passengers travelling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will soon be able to travel by the new Tejas Express, the city’s first private outstation train. The service will be managed by the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)

Tickets for the express are expected to cost ₹2,000 for executive coaches and ₹1,700 for chair car coaches – a few hundred rupees higher than the current Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

The express will also have dynamic pricing that could lead to an increase in fares with subsequent bookings.

The train is expected to hit the track from the second week of November.

The express train will be operated with 10 passenger chair car coaches and two executive car coaches.

The Tejas Express will be operated on six days of the week and will not be operated on Thursday.

“The express will be operated six days a week and will be equipped with the latest passenger amenities,” said Rahul Himalayan, general manager, Western Zone, IRCTC.

The train will leave from Ahmedabad at 6.40am and reach Mumbai by 1.15pm. It will depart from Mumbai at 3.40pm and reach Ahmedabad at 10.25pm.

Passengers will be able to able to enjoy movies and music onboard the train using the WiFi service.

Twenty rail hosts, along with security and housekeeping personnel, will be present on board. Door-to-door luggage pick-up and delivery services will also be provided to passengers.

IRCTC is also planning an onboard merchandise store along with a library.

The Corporation – a nodal agency for these privately operated trains – plans to convert the express to a green train, with minimal use of plastic and zero use of paper on board.

“Ticket checkers will be given handheld devices and passengers will receive ticket confirmations on their mobile phones and through emails. We are also working on reducing the use of plastic on the express train,” said a senior IRCTC official.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:17 IST