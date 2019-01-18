Mumbai auto driver kills wife, later commits suicide

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Thane and later committed suicide by hanging himself, police said Thursday.

The man, Sunil Sangle, strangled his wife Archana Sangle (35) to death Wednesday night at their home in Sri Nagar locality and hanged himself Thursday afternoon, said police inspector Sulabha Patil.

The couple often quarrelled over domestic issues and the man also suspected his wife’s character, and this may have triggered the murder, police said.

Sunil Sangle was an auto-rickshaw driver, while his wife worked as a security guard at an IT park in the city, they said.

A probe is underway, the police added.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 09:22 IST